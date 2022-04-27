Early voting begins May 2; Special elections to appear on ballots

In person early voting for the May 24 general primary and non-partisan election will begin Monday, May 2 and end Friday, May 20. Early voting will be held in the Courthouse Annex, 201 Freeman Street, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., including Saturday, May 7 and 14.

Several special elections will be held in conjunction with the general primary and non-partisan election for Evans County and the City of Hagan….

