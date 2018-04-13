Early voting begins October 15

Early voting will begin Monday, October 15.  Voting will be held Monday-Friday at the Courthouse Annex from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.  Saturday voting will be held October 27, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  Please bring your photo identification.  

Absentee Ballots by mail are also available.  Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot or to vote early is Friday, November 2, at 5:00 p.m.  For more information, contact the Voter Registration Office at 739-0708 or online at “My Voter Page”  www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

You are encouraged to Vote Early.

