Early voting begins October 15

Early voting will begin Monday, October 15. Voting will be held Monday-Friday at the Courthouse Annex from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday voting will be held October 27, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Please bring your photo identification.

Absentee Ballots by mail are also available. Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot or to vote early is Friday, November 2, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Voter Registration Office at 739-0708 or online at “My Voter Page” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

You are encouraged to Vote Early.