Early voting ends this Friday, Nov. 4; Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Friday, November 4, at 5:00 p.m. marks the end of in-person early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Until that time, voters an cast their ballots at the Evans County Courthouse Annex, located at 201 Freeman Street in Claxton, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Evans County Election Superintendent Darin McCoy stated Tuesday approximately 25% of registered voters have already cast their ballots.

Polls will be open Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Veterans Community Center located at 818 West Main Street, Claxton, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Voter Registration Office at 912-739-0708 or visit online at “My Voter Page” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

A full sample ballot was published on page 6 of the Oct. 19, 2022 edition of The Claxton Enterprise and can be used to familiarize yourself with candidates proposed constitutional amendments, and special elections.