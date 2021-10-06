Early voting for Claxton elections begins Oct. 12

Early voting for Claxton’s Municipal Election will begin Tuesday, Oct. 12 and end October 29, with polls open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eligible voters in the City of Claxton can cast their early vote October 12-29, excluding Sundays. City Hall will be open for voting each Monday – Saturday, during the early voting period.

Claxton’s election is being held for a District 1 Council vacated with council member Joy Freeman did not seek re-election. Two candidates, Donna M. Brewton and Starneisha Blocker have qualified for the seat and their names will appear on the ballot.

All three incumbent District 2 council members – Dean Cameron, Scott Lynn, and Lisa Perry – qualified to seek re-election. A fourth candidate, Robert D. Hodgson, Sr., also qualified for District 2. The names of the four candidates will appear on the ballot and voters can vote for three of them. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will win the council seats.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Claxton City Hall.

For more information contact the Evans County Voter Registration Office at 739-4080.