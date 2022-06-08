Early Voting for Democratic Primary Runoff begins Monday

Early voting for the June 21 democratic primary run-off begins next week. Voters who voted democrat, non-partisan, or did not vote in the May 24 primary election are eligible to vote in the democratic party runoff.

Voters who voted republican in the May 24 primary are not eligible to vote in the upcoming democratic primary runoff.

Democratic voters may choose one candidate from each of the following categories, which will appear on the ballot:

•Lieutenant Governor, Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall

•Secretary of State, Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen

•Commissioner of Insurance, Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson

•Commissioner of Labor, William “Will” Boddie, Jr. and Nicole Horn

Early voting for the June 21 run-off election will be held 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., beginning Monday, June 13 and will end Friday, June 17, at the Evans County Courthouse Annex located at 7 Freeman Street in Claxton.

Election Day will be June 21 with polls open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton. For more information, you may call the Evans County Voter Registration office at 912-739-0708 or online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

A copy of the ballot can be found on page 9 of the June 8, 2022 edition of The Claxton Enterprise.