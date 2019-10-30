Early voting for election of Hagan’s Mayor ends Friday

Early voting will remain open through Friday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m., at Hagan City Hall for the election of mayor. The election is open to registered voters in the City Limits of Hagan only.

Incumbent Hagan Mayor Matt Blocker will face challenger Gena Roberts in the town’s election set for Tuesday, November 5. Blocker has served as Hagan mayor since January 2016. Roberts previously served as a City of Hagan Council member but vacated her seat to run for mayor. Voting in the two-way mayoral race will begin 7 a.m. at Hagan City Hall. Poles will close at 7 p.m.