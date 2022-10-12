Early voting for November 8 general election begins Monday, October 17

In-person early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election will be held Oct. 17-Nov. 4, 2022, at the Evans County Courthouse Annex, located at 201 Freeman Street in Claxton. Voters may cast their ballots Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday voting will be held on October 22 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. To ensure shorter waiting times, voters are encouraged to vote during the early voting period.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 and Evans County voters can cast their ballot at the Veterans Community Center located at 818 West Main Street, Claxton, between the hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Evans County Election Superintendent Darin McCoy said absentee ballot requests are now being accepted and reminds voters the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 28, 2022.

For further information, call the voter registration office at 912-739-0708.