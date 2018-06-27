Early voting for run-off election opens Monday

Early voting for the July 24 run-off election will be held Monday, July 2 – Friday, July 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex. There is no Saturday voting during a run-off election. Voters can cast a ballot on Election Day at the Veterans Community Center from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Republican ballot run-offs include: Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp’s race for Governor of Georgia, a run-off between Geoff Duncan and David Shafer for Lt. Governor and a race between David Belle Isle and Brad Raffensperger for Secretary of State. On the Democratic ballot, Sid Chapman and Otha Thornton face off for the State School Superintendent nomination.

Locals who voted Democrat in the May 22 Primary must also vote Democrat in the run-off. Republican voters in the May 22 Primary must also vote Republican in the run-off. Voters who voted non-partisan or did not vote in the May 22 Primary can choose either Democrat or Republican ballotsin the run-off.

For more information, sample ballots or absentee ballot applications, go to “My Voter Page” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or contact the Voter Registration Office at 739-0708.