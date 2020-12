Early voting is now underway in Evans County for the January 5, 2021, General Election Runoff. It started Monday, December 14 at the Evans County Courthouse Annex located at 201 Freeman Street in Claxton.

Voters can cast their early voting between now and December 31, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be no early voting on December, 24, 25 or January 1.

Applications for Absentee ballots are now being accepted.