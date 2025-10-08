Early voting opens Tuesday for Nov. 4 election

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County residents can begin casting early votes on Tuesday, Oct. 14, when the Early Voting period opens at the Courthouse Annex.

Voters in Claxton and Hagan can vote in advance for candidates seeking election for town councils. The municipal elections will be held in conjunction with the Special Election on Nov. 4, to decide a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Another important decision voters will make in November is whether to approve a Floating Home Stead Exemption Local Option Sales Tax (FLOST). If approved, the 1 penny sales tax will be dedicated for reducing local property taxes.

Early voting will continue from Oct. 14 – Oct. 31, Monday thru Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday early voting will be observed between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

All advance voting will take place at the Annex, 201 Freeman Street, Claxton.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 4, will be conducted at the Veterans Community Center, 818 W. Main Street, Claxton.