Early voting underway; E-SPLOST, council posts on ballot

Early voting for city council races in Claxton and Hagan began Monday morning, for a March 21 Special Election where voters countywide will also decide if the Educational Special Local Option Sales Tax will be extended. If voters approve. the E-SPLOST for another five years, the one per- cent tax currently assessed on sales in the county will continue without interruption in 2024.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.