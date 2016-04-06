Early voting underway – absentee ballots by mail available

Early voting for the Georgia’s general election began Monday, October 15 and will end on Friday, November 2.

Voting will be held Monday through Friday at the Courthouse Annex from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday voting will be held October 27, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please be sure to bring your photo identification.

Applications for absentee ballots by mail are also available during this time.

Also on the ballot are proposed constitutional amendments, statewide referendums, and special election items. See sample ballot for the upcoming election on page 6 of this issue.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

For more information, contact the Voter Registration Office at 739-0708.