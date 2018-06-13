Eason home destroyed in electrical fire

Evans County Fire Department fought their second blaze in less than a week on Wednesday, June 6. An old farmhouse on Tillman Eason Road burned in the afternoon between 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours. The home was completely destroyed. “It went fast and hot,” said Fire Chief Andy Sikes.

Connie Eason was the last known resident of the home. Sikes says the fire was most likely the result of an electrical malfunction.

On Friday, June 1, ECFD fought a relatively small fire on Church Street. The resident, Johnnie Mae Kennedy, had died just prior to the fire, and was found in the home after the fire was extinguished.