Eason serving as new BOE Chairman; election for full term to be held 2026

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Board of Education member and Vice Chairman Bo Eason is now serving as Chairman, following his appointment during the BOE’s meeting in early October.

According to Interim-Superintendent Bradley Anderson, he had contacted the BOE’s attorney concerning the process required to fill the Chairmanship that was vacated upon the sudden death of Durell Lynn in September.

