Eason sworn in as BOE Chair; next move to find D3 member

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Board of Education member Bo Eason was officially sworn in Monday as the BOE’s new Chairman.

Probate Judge Darin McCoy administered the oath during a brief meeting held in the Arts and Cultural Authority building located near the BOE administrative offices.

Eason was appointed last month to fill the vacancy created by the death of former Chairman Durell Lynn. Lynn died suddenly in September following a medical event that occurred while he was conducting a BOE meeting.

