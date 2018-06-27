East Georgia Healthcare Center to open clinic at Claxton Elementary

East Georgia Healthcare Center, not to be confused with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, intends to open a health clinic at Claxton Elementary School by the start of next school year, August 1. The Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year lease agreement with the Center on Monday night for $1 per year.

EGHC, a federally qualified, non-profit center, will open Evans Health and Wellness Center in the former Pre-K office at CES. The Center’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. However, the Center will only treat students from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and then open to parents and school system employees from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The school district will continue to employ a school nurse who will serve as a triage for the Center. EGHC will employ a physician assistant, office coordinator and medical assistant at Evans Health and Wellness.

The school-based health center, designed to meet the healthcare needs of uninsured and underinsured students and their families, is unique to South Georgia. Other school-based clinics are located solely in the metro-Atlanta area.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

