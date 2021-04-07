Easter activities enjoyed at ECRD

Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) staff and volunteers placed 2,000 colorful and prize-filled plastic Easter eggs on fields as the department hosted its annual Easter egg hunt and activities Saturday, April 3.

…This year, ECRD partnered with Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Few spoke briefly to the crowd and the church provided a sack lunch to everyone who attended.

…“We would like to thank everyone who made donations and volunteered to make this year’s event a success, including Rehoboth Church,” said ECRD Director Brian Todd. “As always, the response from the community was overwhelming.”

By Julie Braly, Editor