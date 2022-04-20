Easter egg hunt, activities hosted by mentoring group ‘Becoming a Queen’

A newly-formed mentoring group, ‘Becoming a Queen’ hosted a community-wide Easter egg hunt at Evans County Community Center on Easter Sunday.

In addition to the egg hunt, children enjoyed a visit from the Easter Bunny, bouncy houses, and other activities. Several eggs hidden in the egg hunt included prizes up to $50 each. Food and other vendors also participated in the event.

The mission of Becoming a Queen is to promote the strengths and abilities of youth and families by providing community-based services that empower and enrich each to face life’s challenges with confidence, competence and dignity.

Editor’s note: In this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise, the host of this event was identified incorrectly. Feed the Hungry was listed as the host in the newspaper but it was Becoming a Queen mentoring group. We apologize for this error.