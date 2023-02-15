ECCSS Awarded Rural Education and Innovation Grant

Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) is among the 115 rural school districts in the state of Georgia that was recently awarded Rural Education and Innovation (REI) grants. ECCSS will receive $100,000 for technology. Ron Myers, Director of Technology for ECCSS, completed and submitted the REI technology grant application in late December, and Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Deputy Superintendent of the Office of REI, notified ECCSS of its grant approval later in January.

