ECCSS hosts its 4th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 

Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) welcomed five individuals and one team in its 4th annual Claxton High School (CHS) Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Saturday, September 17. The new members represented a variety of Tiger athletics: football, baseball, track, basketball, tennis, golf and an athletic director. Additionally, this class of inductees included multiple state champions and state runners-up.

…..ECCSS congratulates the 2022 Claxton High School Athletic Hall of Fame class: Athletes: John Henry Rogers ‘55, Melissa Sikes Yeomans ‘70, Lamar “Bootsy” Barnes ‘88, Stephen Brown ‘89 Coaches: Charles Nagle ‘68 Team: 1954 State Runner-Up Football Team

