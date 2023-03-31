ECCSS Paraprofessional Terminated from Employment

As of Thursday, March 30th, Eric Campbell of Evans County Charter Schools System has been terminated. Campbell has been employed as a Special Education (SpEd) paraprofessional, assigned to self-contained SpEd classrooms since July 2021.

Due to inappropriate and egregious physical contact with a student, district employees reported the incident to Claxton Police Department and the Division of Family and Children Services late Wednesday (March 29) afternoon. Upon input from these agencies and subsequent arrest, Campbell’s employment with the ECCSS was terminated Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Marty Waters, Superintendent of ECCSS stated, “All Special Education staff are trained in MindSet and de-escalation techniques. Safety is our number one concern and the district expects professional and appropriate interactions with and between all employees and students”.

The family of the student involved in this incident has been personally contacted by the school.

Note: An updated story with more regarding this information will be released upon The Enterprise’s next press day, Wednesday, April 5.