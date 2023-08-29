ECCSS Schools and Offices Closed

ECCSS Schools and Offices Will Be Closed Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31

Activities, Sports, Meetings, and Other School-Sponsored Events Scheduled for August 29-30 are Canceled August 29, 2023: Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) officials met with Evans County Emergency Management Agency (ECEMA) again today to discuss updates to the trajectory and possible impacts of Idalia.

While there is still a great deal of uncertainty with the storm, due to the projected wind and heavy rains, anticipated power outages, and updated forecast, ECCSS will be closed for students and staff on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31. Chromebooks will be issued to Claxton Middle and Claxton High School students, and

activities will be provided; Claxton Elementary School will provide literacy and math skill activities for students.

Friday, September 1, will remain a scheduled holiday for students. Notification will be provided to ECCSS staff in regards to the Teacher Work Day scheduled for Friday, September 1. Monday, September 4, will remain a scheduled holiday for students and staff.

Below are the decisions that have been made thus far:

* All activities, sports, meetings, and other school-sponsored events are canceled for Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30; as these events are rescheduled, updates can be found on our website by using our calendar tab: https://www.evans.k12.ga.us/page/calendars-and-events. If conditions allow, athletic/extracurricular events may resume Thursday afternoon; coaches and event sponsors will contact parents/families.

*The scheduled tax hearing for Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 AM, will be rescheduled.

*We expect to return to normal operations on Tuesday, September 5.

Official alerts regarding our district will be shared with families through our Kinvo messaging system. We ask our parents/families to ensure they’ve created a Campus Parent Account and have updated contact information, so they can receive our Kinvo messages. Families can also find updates on our ECCSS website and our district

Facebook page. The safety of our students, employees, families, and community is our number one priority. Please take time before the storm’s arrival to make sure that your hurricane plans are in place and that you have the needed supplies to weather the storm. Stay Safe!