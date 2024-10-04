ECCSS Shares Tentative Return-to-school Plan Following Ongoing Impacts of Helene

October 4, 2024: Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) is continuing to collaborate with community partners and other resource providers as we strive to create a safe return-to-school plan. Additionally, departments across our district continue to work to assess and update internal resources related to safety, academics, school nutrition, transportation, and technology, so we can determine a safe and effective return-to-school plan for our students, staff, families, and community. ECCSS also continues to collaborate with the Evans County Emergency Management Agency (ECEMA) and to monitor power restoration in Evans County; our goal is to have approximately 80% of our staff capable of returning to work in order to open schools safely for operation.

In order to help our students, staff, and families with short-term planning, we have developed a tentative return-to-school schedule. Please note that this plan is subject to change. We will confirm whether or not we are able to begin implementation of this tentative plan by 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2024, and we will share an update with staff and families then.

Monday, October 7, 2024—Staff returns to work.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024—Students return to school.

Monday, October 14, through Friday, October 18, will remain a fall break for students.

Monday, October 14, and Tuesday, October 15, will remain inservice days for staff.

Wednesday, October 16, through Friday, October 18, will remain a fall break for staff.

Please see below for additional updates regarding Helene recovery:

Community Resources

Please visit the the Evans County Fire and Rescue and ECEMA Facebook pages regarding free resources available to our community. If you’re safely able to do so, please help us spread the word about these resources.

ECCSS Event Updates

The CHS football game vs. Metter has been rescheduled to Monday, October 7, at 6:00 PM, at Veterans Memorial Field. We have power and water at the field. There will be limited concessions. Tickets for the game will be half-price.

District Department Updates

Our School Nutrition Program (SNP) has been working to clean coolers and sort freezers. They have communicated with suppliers and have access to deliveries.

Our Technology Department has further assessed operations across the district and made temporary and long-term adjustments where needed. Internet connections have been restored; however, connections are not operating at full capacity, resulting in slower than normal internet access. Our Technology Department will continue to monitor and support services.

Our Academic Services Department is collaborating with principals and other school staff to support adjustments to pacing and assessments. Principals are also collaborating to prepare school-level updates for staff and family. Principals plan to share school-level updates with families on Monday, October 7.

Our Transportation Department is currently reassessing road conditions to determine what route adjustments may need to be in place for our return.