Teachers of the Year (TOTY) from Claxton Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were recognized during the August 9 Board of Education meeting. Claxton Elementary School’s TOTY is Kelly LaSala. With an impressive tenure of 11 years at CES, LaSala currently serves as a fifth-grade science and social studies educator.

