ECCSS updates safety protocols; clear plastic book bags now required

Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) announced last week it will move to a required clear plastic book bag policy for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The update to safety protocols, said school Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters, is based on recommendations made by law enforcement and endorsed by its school governance teams and school administrative teams.

In order to help students, parents, and families with this transition, ECCSS will use… federal… CARES III funds to order book bags for all students and hopes to have them available on the first day of school.

The decision to put the required clear plastic book bag policy in place comes on the heels of the second-deadliest school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022, in which 19 children and two adults were killed. The shooting marked the 27th school shooting with injuries or deaths in the United States this year….

