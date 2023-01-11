ECCSS work session kicks off 5-year plan development

Evans County Charter School System conducted the first of six work sessions last week to gather input from from Board of Education members and local officials for preparing a five-year strategic plan. With similar one hour sessions planned for the months of February-June, the information is expected to be presented as the school system’s strategic plan for years 2023-2028.

