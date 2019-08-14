ECHS alumni plan celebration Aug. 31

The ECHS Alumni-Evans County Community Center will hold a celebration on August 31 emphasizing “The Rock,” the former ECH school, now Community Center and the establishment of an archive/museum exhibiting pictures, artifacts and more that tell the story of Evans County’s African American history and culture.

The artifacts can now be safely displayed thanks to an incredible $468,000 donation by the George W. “Jack” Strickland, Jr. Foundation.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer