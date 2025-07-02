ECRD 10U girls win State softball title

Their hearts and minds were in it to win it. And by a score of 15-10, the Evans County Recreation Department girls team claimed the GRPA State Championship when they defeated Jeff Davis in Alma, Ga. This past week the Recreation Department sent their 10U girls team to the State Championship which was played in a tournament format with games beginning on Tuesday, June 24.

