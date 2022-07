The Evans County 10 and Under Girls All Star Team competed in the 2022 Georgia Parks and Recreation Association (GRPA) Class C State Softball Tournament last week, and finished third overall.

The 10U team traveled to Adel, Ga. where…..

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.