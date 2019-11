On Saturday, November 9, the Evans County Recreation department 12 and under (12U) Tigers and Jenkins County 12U Eagles battled for the top spot to be region champion of the South Georgia Football League. In a back and forth affair, the Tigers remained undefeated (7-0) and took home the championship in thrilling fashion in a 30-28 victory.

The Tigers will compete next in the Class-C District tournament against the host Dodge County in Eastman, GA., November 19.