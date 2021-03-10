ECRD 14U Boys seize GRPA Class C State Championship

The Evans County Recreation Department’s (ECRD) Basketball Program has had phenomenal success over the years and this weekend added another title to their resume. A group of 14-year-old boys captured the GRPA Class C State Championship in undefeated fashion.

On Friday night, Evans County faced off against the District 2 Champion from Appling County. Despite a dreadful night from the foul line (11 for 25) the locals managed to defeat Appling County by a score of 59-50.

…to send Evans County into the Semi-Finals on Saturday morning. Evans County faced Temple in the Semi-Finals. Evans County left no doubt about this game from the start. At the half, Evans County led 48-10.

…In the State Championship Game, Evans County had to face a tough Macon County squad who had scored an astonishing 98 points in Friday night’s opener. After trailing by a score of 25-18 at the half, the hometown guys outscored Macon County 40-24 in the second half to capture the State Championship. The final score was 58-49.

…The Evans County team was led by Coach Monterius Valentine, who was named this years’ recipient of the Chris Hodges Volunteer Coach of the Year award given by ECRD. “We are so proud of these young men and their Coach. These young men have come so close to a State Title for years and to finally reach that mountaintop is a true indicator of their determination, said Brian Todd, ECRD Director. “Most of these young men will be moving to the JV program next year and will not be eligible to play for us anymore. What a way to go out!”

By Brian Todd ECRD Director