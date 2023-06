The Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) 12U boys had the opportunity to play and win the State Championship at home in Evans County last week in front of their friends and sup- porters. The boys went undefeated during the tournament beating Long County 13-11, Cook County 5-3, Metter 7-5, and Long 5-1.

