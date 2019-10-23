ECRD chosen as GRPA’s District 1 Agency of Year

Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) was awarded the Class C Agency of the Year award for the GRPA 1st District. ECRD Director Brian Todd accepted the award during GRPA’s awards banquet held in Augusta, on Oct. 7.

Following his acceptance of the award during the banquet Todd later said, “I don’t feel like it’s an individual award. To me, it’s a community award. We’ve got so many people involved. . . .

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor