ECRD holds Coach’s Appreciation Dinner

Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD) hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner at the George Neder Center February 2. Volunteer coaches were recognized during the event for the hard work and dedication they provide to youth of Evans County.

During this year’s event, Kenny Lewis was presented the Lifetime Appreciation Award…

…Brent Croft, who serves as a volunteer baseball and football coach, was named Volunteer Coach of the Year…

