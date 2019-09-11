ECRD Now Offering Scholarships to Evans County Students

New scholarship opportunities for the students of Evans County will soon be available thanks to the Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD). Brian Todd, ECRD Director, announced that they will be working with Claxton High School (CHS) and Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) to annually award one boy and one girl from each school a $500 scholarship.

For further details about the scholarships, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer