ECSO, CPD ponder shared services MOU

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has approached the Claxton Police Department (CPD) regarding a proposed inter-governmental memorandum of understanding (MOU) for specific shared services between the two agencies. ECSO Chief Deputy Chris Moser, along with CPD Chief Dale Kirkland, addressed Claxton City Council members Monday night regarding the matter.

The proposed MOU, in essence, spells out an exchange of 24-hour-per day, 7-days-a-week dispatching services (to be provided by CPD) for specific investigative services (to be provided by ECSO).

By Julie Braly, Editor