ECSO deputies, Hagan police officer, state trooper recognized for Acts of Valor

Four local law enforcement officials and a Georgia State Trooper were awarded the distinguished Peace Officers’ Association of Georgia (POAG) Valor Award at a banquet held on Tybee Island Monday night. The awards were presented by POAG President Scott Andrews and the Executive Board.

Chief Deputy Chris Moser, Lt. Walt Purcell and Deputy Michael Keyfauver of Evans County Sheriff’s Office, along with Hagan Police Officer Andy Benjamin (currently employed with Claxton Police Department) and Georgia State Trooper Camron Reese, were nominated for the awards by Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards.

The nominations stem from an incident that occurred in Evans County (last year)…..

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132.