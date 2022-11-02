ECSO to host child safety seat check November 17

As part of their community risk reduction efforts, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Public Health, will host a free child safety seat check event 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

The program educates the public on proper car seat installation. Residents will be able to drive through the check stations and receive one-on-one demonstrations from nationally certified car seat technicians. The event will be held in the parking lot of Dairy Queen in Claxton and a free ice cream certificate will be given with each child safety seat check.

The safety checks are not being held to cite individuals for violations but to help ensure the safety of young passengers through education.

According to Safe Kids Georgia (SKG), more than 2,600 children under 13 are involved in a car crash every day, or one child every 33 seconds.

SKG also reports while most families put kids in car seats, the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that nearly 60 percent of car seats are installed or adjusted incorrectly.

In Georgia, there is legislation to ensure children are riding in child passenger restraint systems while in a passenger motor vehicle.

According to O.C.G.A. 40-6-76 (Georgia Code) children under eight years of age must ride in an approved child restraint system and be restrained by a seat safety belt approved under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208 .

It is very important for parents and caregivers to understand that while the law is important to know, it is also critical to understand what is best practice for children who ride in car seats and knowing the appropriate car seat to use.