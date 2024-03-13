ECSO wraps ‘busiest week ever’; DG robbery arrests made, suspects in other cases apprehended

It was a busy week for the Evans County Sheriff’s Department, beginning with an armed robbery in Hagan last Tuesday afternoon. So much criminal activity, in fact, that Sheriff Mac Edwards said it was the busiest week ever since he took office more than three years ago. At about 2:00 p.m. on March 5, a subject entered the Dollar General in Hagan armed with a hand gun and demanded the store’s money.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.