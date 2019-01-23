ECSS converting to charter system

The Evans County School System made an announcement last week that its request to convert to a charter school system was unanimously approved by the Georgia State Board of Education Committee on Charter Systems.

The purpose of the charter school system is to increase innovation and flexibility and allows students to pursue a career path that is intellectually stimulating while giving them the tools to gain employment in their desired field upon graduation.

By Julie Braly, Editor