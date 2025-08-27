ECSS gets support for immigrant student programs from local industry

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

One of Evans County’s top industries has donated more than $78,000 to the local school system to lend financial support for programs designed to help educate a growing population of migrant, immigrant, and English learners of other languages.

Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Kristy Vandenberg announced the funding ($78,800) by Claxton Poultry Company during the Board of Education meeting held August 11.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the August 27 edition of The Enterprise).