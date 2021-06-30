ECSS Teachers of the Year

The Evans County School District recently named its Teachers of the Year (TOTY).

Samatha Haymans was named TOTY for Claxton Elementary School. She has been a teacher for six years and currently is a special education teacher who teaches all grades (K-5).

Lacey Toothman was named TOTY for Claxton Middle School. She currently teaches seventh grade English and Language Arts and has been teaching for 11 years.

Claxton High School’s TOTY is Nicholas Hodgson. He has been teaching Biology for four years. Hodgson was also the interim head soccer coach during the 2019 season and has been head coach for the last two seasons.

By Julie Braly, Editor