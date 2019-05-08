EDA board gets a ‘do-over’ on recent hiring procedure

The Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority (EDA) board conducted a called meeting on the evening of Tuesday, April 30, for the purpose of hiring someone to fill the vacant position of EDA Director – a job most recently held by Mary Kathryn Griffin who resigned in March to accept employment elsewhere.

Eight members of the 9-member board were present for the meeting and voted 5-3 – following a closed session during which two candidates were considered for the director’s job – to offer the economic recruitment post to Claxton native Adam Kennedy.

The manner in which that vote was taken, however, prompted a challenge from Claxton Enterprise Publisher Mickey Peace which lead to the board reconvening in a hastily called special meeting last Friday for a ‘do-over’.

During the . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor