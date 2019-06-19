EDA, Canoochee EMC, Pineland Telephone miss May 31 deadline for USDA broadband grant

With new Executive Director Adam Kennedy at the helm, the Claxton Evans County EDA held a regular meeting Tuesday night, June 11.

Michael Smith, Chairman of the broadband subcommittee, gave an update on the application for a 100 percent broadband grant through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Rural e-Connectivity Pilot Program. The grant had an application deadline date of May 31, 2019.

The grant program requires a co-op…While the IDA, Canoochee Electric Membership Corporation (Canoochee EMC) and Pineland Telephone worked together closely in preparation for the grant application, a joint decision was made to not apply for the first round of grants which had a deadline of May 31. This decision was made because of time restraints related to the passage of Georgia’s Senate Bill 2 along with the stringent requirements of the application and the probability of the application being rejected.

By Julie Braly, Editor