EDA clears rail spur hurdles, bid for Phase II work okayed

During the December 12 Claxton – Evans County Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting, members reviewed the progress of the Rail Spur Project. During the meeting, Chairman Derwood Tootle presented an update stating that the work with the county has been completed except for a small area of 100 feet across Bill Hodges Road and a manhole that needs to be relocated.

