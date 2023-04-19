EDA could soon begin land search for Industrial Park

The Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will need to start searching for available land area to add to Industrial Park acreage, if the park west of Hagan is to be ready for accommodating new industrial development in the future. After finalizing the sale of acreage to MMH Packing for expansion of the company’s agri-business operation last week, the Park has only 94.55 acres available for additional development.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.