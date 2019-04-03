EDA Director accepts new job

Mary Kathryn Griffin, Director of Claxton-Evans County Industrial Development Authority (IDA), served her last official day in the position on March 13, having turned in her resignation two weeks prior. She has accepted a position with the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor