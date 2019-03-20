EDA Director resigns

Mary Kathryn Griffin, Executive Director of Claxton and Evans County Economic Development Authority, has resigned from the position.

Marshall Smith, EDA Chairman, notified The Claxton Enterprise via email on the evening of March 13 stating Griffin had turned in her resignation, which was effective March 13, to pursue another opportunity.

The Enterprise later learned and confirmed Griffin actually turned in her notice to Smith on February 27, giving a two-week notice.

EDA has formed a search committee – consisting of Marshall Smith, Keith Dixon, and Joe Watkins – to hire a new director. An advertisement for the open position will begin running in this week’s issue of The Enterprise.