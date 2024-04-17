EDA eyes partnership with regional group

The Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority (CECEDA) was officially proposed a spot within the Regional Industry Support Enterprise (RISE). This new organization was created in response to the regional labor study of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority (Savannah JDA). Per a presentation by Anna Chafin, Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) President and CEO, and RISE president and CEO, alongside Aylce Thornhill from the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Chafin discussed the organization’s goals, which include addressing workforce issues related to the influx of new companies in the region.

