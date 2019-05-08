EDA hires new Executive Director

Claxton’s own Adam Kennedy has been chosen Director of the Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority. Kennedy, who has been employed with the State of Georgia for the past 35 years, is set to begin working for the EDA on Monday, May 20. His annual salary is set at $43,800 per year.

Kennedy is filling the position vacated by former Director Mary Kathryn Griffin, who accepted a similar position elsewhere.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to return to work in my home community,” said Kennedy. “This is an opportunity to give back to my community by working with existing businesses and promoting Claxton and Evans County as we work to attract new businesses and industry.”

By Julie Braly, Editor